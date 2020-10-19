1/1
Sarah Marr
We're heart-broken to announce the passing of such a sweet, kind, and compassionate soul. Sarah is survived by her loving husband (Ron Roth), step-son (Owen Roth), parents (Allan and Cheryl Marr), brother (Aaron Marr), sister-in-law (Tara), niece (Carmen), and nephew (Simon). She is also survived by many grieving friends and family members around the world. Sarah grew up in Wainfleet, ON and attended E.L. Crossley High School, before leaving to study actuarial science at the University of Waterloo. She was active in sports, and her involvement with the Wainfleet BIC church played an important role in the development of her strong moral character. Sarah was gifted in math and, in her professional life, enjoyed a successful career with Sun Life. However, her real passion was helping those in need. Whether it was international aid work, including 2 years in Ecuador, tutoring math, or using her fluency in Spanish to assist new refugees, she was always there to help. Sarah always avoided the limelight, but used her strong faith, and quiet determination, to go beyond her comfort zone, and make a lasting difference in the lives of others. Sarah's caring and compassionate nature made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her. She was very close with many co-workers, family, and friends both at home and abroad. Sarah loved life, and lived it to the fullest. She travelled extensively with family and friends, enjoyed sports, and family time at the cottage. Although her life was too short, it was complete. The immediate family will have a small memorial service. Instead of visitation, if you have a memory you would like to share with the family, we would love to hear from you. Please send it to allan.marr@sympatico.ca. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Sarah's favorite charities, Impact Ecuador, at International Teams Canada (www.iteams.ca).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
