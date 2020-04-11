Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Sarah Williams Obituary
Went home to be with her heavenly Father, on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Dear mother of Matthew, Colton and Nicholas Williams. She will be missed by her beloved "friends that were like family", Pastor Steve and Deb Tulloch, Joanne Reist (was like a sister), Ed Yott, Roberto Angelis and his fiance Nadezhda Lyra, George Goetz, and Mark Myhre and his wife Julia. Predeceased by her mother Jean McMillan (2004). Sarah enjoyed a career in nursing at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. She later continued her education and graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design. Sarah then enjoyed a career in Professional Photography in Manual Retouching, and became an entrepreneur, owning her own manual retouching business. As a student in the industry, she had been then chosen to study in Como, Italy and Manhattan, NY in textile design. After all her academic and career success, her greatest achievement was having her three sons, and being saved by Jesus Christ. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hospice of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by Sarah's family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sarah's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020
