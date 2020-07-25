of R.R. # 1 Moorefield passed away suddenly at the Palmerston and District Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 53. Beloved husband and best friend of Shelley (Lesenke) Kelley for 29 years. Son of Helen Kelley of Mount Forest and David Kelley and Mary Lou Spark of Arthur. Brother of Debbie Cudney and Steve Routenburg of Moorefield, Cheryl Kelley and Scott McFarlane of Bracebridge. Son-in-law of Darlene Lesenke of Hanmer. Brother-in-law of Walter and Arlene Lesenke of Hanmer. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Predeceased by his father-in-law Walter Lesenke. To honour Scott's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Crawford Funeral Chapel, Arthur on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Pleased be advised Provincial restrictions are in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed. In order to attend the visitation please visit the funeral home website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
for booking information and times or call the funeral home at 519-848-6872 to arrange attendance. A private family service will be held in the funeral home chapel. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Diabetes's Association, Heart and Stroke or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.