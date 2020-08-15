With great sadness we announce the passing of Scott on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 52. Loving father of Noah. Beloved son of Carol and Vernon Schaefer. Dear brother of Christine, Steven (Paula), Sue, Greg (late Tammy), Shelly and Brad (Kim). Scott has gone to be with his son Cody, who died in infancy. Uncle Scott will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 49 Blueridge Ave. Kitchener, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. Reception to follow at Conestoga Place, 110 Manitou Drive. Please note that if you plan to attend the mass, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Tim Horton Children's Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home and at the church on the day of the mass). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Scott's memorial and to RSVP.