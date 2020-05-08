Passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Tuesday, April 28,2020 in Florida at the age of 50. Beloved and devoted husband to Lesley for 22 years and much loved father to his two beautiful daughters Shaunna and Taylor who all currently reside in Satellite Beach, Florida. Sean is survived by his father Jack Kruuv and sisters Cindy and Wendy. He is predeceased by his mother Joan Kruuv. Sean grew up in Waterloo where he attended Waterloo Collegiate Institute. He spent two years attending the University of Waterloo before heading to the University of Western Ontario to complete his degree in law. From there he attended Wilfred Laurier University to complete a business diploma and subsequently earning a CFA certificate and CA designation. After getting married Sean lived and worked in Burlington, Ontario for 4 years before a career move to the United States. Sean will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place in the future at his home in Florida.



