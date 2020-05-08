Sean C. Kruuv
1969 - 2020
Passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Tuesday, April 28,2020 in Florida at the age of 50. Beloved and devoted husband to Lesley for 22 years and much loved father to his two beautiful daughters Shaunna and Taylor who all currently reside in Satellite Beach, Florida. Sean is survived by his father Jack Kruuv and sisters Cindy and Wendy. He is predeceased by his mother Joan Kruuv. Sean grew up in Waterloo where he attended Waterloo Collegiate Institute. He spent two years attending the University of Waterloo before heading to the University of Western Ontario to complete his degree in law. From there he attended Wilfred Laurier University to complete a business diploma and subsequently earning a CFA certificate and CA designation. After getting married Sean lived and worked in Burlington, Ontario for 4 years before a career move to the United States. Sean will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place in the future at his home in Florida.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
at his home in Florida
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I was floored by this unforeseen announcement. I feel deep sorrow over Seans passing for the family. Although so much time has passed since we last saw one another, my mind is so full of all the memories I have of spending a great deal of time with my best friend during our adolescence. I had always hoped that Sean and I could reconvene, reflect on those memories and share our lives and where theyve taken us. I was always accepted by a very loving, warm family that I will always be grateful to have shared life with. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have shared my youth with a best friend named Sean Kruuv and his family. My love to you all
Steve Grossman
Friend
