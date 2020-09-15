Passed away on September 10, 2020 at his home at the age of 29. Beloved son of Michele Shears and stepdad Alan Hindman. Loving brother of Samantha and Kerri. Cherished uncle of Elizabeth. Sean will be remembered by his grandparents Laverne Shears, Leonard and Helen De Dieu, his girlfriend Krystal, his aunts and uncles - Natasha (Michael), John (Cindy), Matthew, Annette (Randy), Colleen (Lawrence) and Monica (Terry) and many cousins, extended family and friends. Sean had a kind and gentle spirit that touched all of those who were lucky enough to know and love him. Sean's family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. Extended family and guests are required to RSVP to attend Sean's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Sean's service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Child Witness Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Sean's memorial and to RSVP.