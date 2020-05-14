Passed away peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in her 94th year. Selina was born in Wellesley Township. a daughter of the late John R. and Mary (Nafziger) Lichty. Selina will be lovingly remembered by her son Peter Kropf and wife Judy of Parry Sound, Ontario, daughter Ruth Ann Doupe and husband Michael of Grand Bend, Ontario, daughter-in-law Carrie Kropf of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Selina will be dearly missed by her Church family, sisters-in-law Bernetta Ruby, Mary Ellen (Steve Gingerich) and brother-in-law Eldon (Irene) Kropf. Selina is now reunited with her first and second husbands Earl Kropf and Jonas Zehr, daughter Rose Marie Kropf, sons, James Earl and John Mark Kropf, a great-grandson Trysten Howe, sister Vera and husband Henry Horst, brothers Ivan, Lorne and wife Laura, John, Ervin, Sam and Noah as well as by several brothers and sisters-in-law. A family service will take place at the Former Riverdale Cemetery, Millbank, today, where she will be layed to rest with her first husband Earl Kropf. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Guatemala Missions, care of Bethel Conservative Mennonite Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 14, 2020.