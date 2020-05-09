Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Joseph and by her brother Dubran. Serene was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women's League. Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place and St. Mary's Hospital for your compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Serene's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.