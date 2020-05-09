Serene Marie Eassy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Serene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Joseph and by her brother Dubran. Serene was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women's League. Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place and St. Mary's Hospital for your compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Serene's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved