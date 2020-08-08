1/1
Shannon MACLEOD
1956-06-22 - 2020-08-02
Elizabeth Shannon MacLeod passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the presence of her daughter Lauren, and surrounded by the love of her family. Shan was born at St. Mary's Hospital in 1956, so perhaps it was fitting that she left from the same place she arrived. She is survived by her four children - Justin, Tiffany, and Allison Middleton, and Lauren Squires, as well as five grandchildren. She is also survived by her father John R. MacLeod of London, brothers Robert (MJ) of Pohang, South Korea, Don (Helen) of Westlake Village, California, and Dave (Cheryl) of Crediton; and grandmother Shirley Pollock of Cambridge, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Especial mention must be made to her friend Byron, who gave her love and helped her so much. Shan was the recipient of a double lung transplant in March 2017, and she was very grateful to the donor who allowed her three more years with her family. She met the challenges that her health problems presented with a positive, cheerful attitude, and was helped by so many people along the way. Thank you - to the transplant team at Toronto General Hospital, to the doctors and nurses at Grand River and St. Mary's Hospitals, to Gabriel at One Patient Transfer, the people at hospice, and the YWCA staff at Lincoln Road - your kindness and compassion are truly appreciated. As per her wishes, Shan has been cremated, and a private family service will be held when it is safe to do so. She left one request - please give the people in your life an extra hug, and let them know you love them!

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 8, 2020.
