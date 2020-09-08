1/
Sharon Ann KRAEMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Freeport Palliative Care Unit on September 5th, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved sister of Walter Kraemer, Brenda and Dave Anderson, Marlene Matthews, Debra and Phil Gleeson, Patricia Kraemer, Dennis Kraemer, James Perry Kraemer, Beverly Morris, Dean and Tracy Kraemer. Predeceased by her parents, Harold Kraemer April 27, 2000 and Gert Kraemer (nee Cassel) March 18, 2009, and her siblings Denise Kraemer July 4, 1961, Brian Kraemer November 24, 1985 and Donald Kraemer June 15, 2014. And nephews Jason Kraemer August 12, 1990, Bradley Kraemer May 9, 2013 and niece Alex Kraemer, July 10, 2020. Sharon will be missed and fondly remembered by Linda Neumeister and her aunts Amy Schelter, Mary Ann McKay, Betty Frayne, Jean Kraemer and Peggy Kraemer. And by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sharon was always willing to drop everything for family, providing support to us all with a willingness to give so generously of herself. She spent time with her brother Don, providing comfort and care during the last weeks of his illness. And she gave the selfless gift of love, providing daily comfort, care and compassion to her mother. Her love and dedication brought joy to the last year of her mother's life. The family was so blessed to have Sharon, a person who instinctively knew what to do in time of need. We know how blessed we are to have known such a wonderful, selfless person. Sharon may be gone from our sight, but will forever be in our hearts. The family is very thankful for the wonderful care provided by nursing staff at Palmerston and District Hospital. And we will be forever grateful to Dr. Mary Jo Calarco for the compassionate care she provided. Thank you to Aaron, Lucy, Lori and Lauren at Freeport Palliative Care Unit. You went out of your way to provide care and comfort to Sharon and her family. At Sharon's request, cremation, a private family service and interment in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo will take place. In Sharon's memory, in lieu of flowers and donations, please offer an act of kindness and compassion to a friend. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sharon's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved