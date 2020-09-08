Passed away at Freeport Palliative Care Unit on September 5th, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved sister of Walter Kraemer, Brenda and Dave Anderson, Marlene Matthews, Debra and Phil Gleeson, Patricia Kraemer, Dennis Kraemer, James Perry Kraemer, Beverly Morris, Dean and Tracy Kraemer. Predeceased by her parents, Harold Kraemer April 27, 2000 and Gert Kraemer (nee Cassel) March 18, 2009, and her siblings Denise Kraemer July 4, 1961, Brian Kraemer November 24, 1985 and Donald Kraemer June 15, 2014. And nephews Jason Kraemer August 12, 1990, Bradley Kraemer May 9, 2013 and niece Alex Kraemer, July 10, 2020. Sharon will be missed and fondly remembered by Linda Neumeister and her aunts Amy Schelter, Mary Ann McKay, Betty Frayne, Jean Kraemer and Peggy Kraemer. And by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sharon was always willing to drop everything for family, providing support to us all with a willingness to give so generously of herself. She spent time with her brother Don, providing comfort and care during the last weeks of his illness. And she gave the selfless gift of love, providing daily comfort, care and compassion to her mother. Her love and dedication brought joy to the last year of her mother's life. The family was so blessed to have Sharon, a person who instinctively knew what to do in time of need. We know how blessed we are to have known such a wonderful, selfless person. Sharon may be gone from our sight, but will forever be in our hearts. The family is very thankful for the wonderful care provided by nursing staff at Palmerston and District Hospital. And we will be forever grateful to Dr. Mary Jo Calarco for the compassionate care she provided. Thank you to Aaron, Lucy, Lori and Lauren at Freeport Palliative Care Unit. You went out of your way to provide care and comfort to Sharon and her family. At Sharon's request, cremation, a private family service and interment in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo will take place. In Sharon's memory, in lieu of flowers and donations, please offer an act of kindness and compassion to a friend. Visit www.henrywalser.com
