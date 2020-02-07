|
Passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 50 years. Loving wife of Stephen Popp. Cherished mother of Joseph Quinto and loving stepmother of Alexa and Bella Popp. Dear daughter of the late Jack Rook and Hannah Rook. Survived by her brother Stephen and his daughter Charli, sisters-in-law Paula Zahara (Sid), Barb Wagner (Gary), Miriam Mercer (Lloyd), Karla Roeder (Rick), brothers-in-law Gordon Popp (Donna), Jake Popp (Michelle) and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was known as a friend to all, looked for the very best in everyone she met and was a kind soul. Enjoyments in her life included singing and participating as a stage actress. She was a proud and dedicated employee of the University of Waterloo School of Optometry. Relatives and friends are invited to share their memories of Sharon during visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. A Celebration of Sharon's life will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. Reception will be held in the Fireside Room of the funeral home. In memory of Sharon, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 7, 2020