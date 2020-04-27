Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Sharon Dianne Campbell

Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home in Kitchener at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Murray Campbell for 55 years. Loving mother of the late Dawn Campbell (2014), Ina Campbell (Rick), Penny Wolf (Mark) and April-May Campbell (Tim). Cherished grandmother of Junior, Stacy, Ashley, the late Trent, Michael, Dani-Marie, Christopher, Jonathon, and Skyla. Great-grandmother of Ander, Jade, Abigal, Owen, Audrey, Caidon, Adalynn, Emmett, Wyatt, Serenity, Aubrey, and Annastacia. Sister of Sam Darroch (late Deb) and Marlene Burns (Gary). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews that she adored here and down home. Predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Irene Darroch, her siblings, Joan, Angus, Mary, Betty, Murial (Moo), Carol, Lester, Wayne, Andrea (Goober), David and Donna Jean. She loved the casino and scratch tickets. She walked through Elvis' graceland gates and today she walked through God's pearly gates. To respect the social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Friends may join Sharon's service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the The Lung Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sharon's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020
