Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 74 years of age on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Innisfree House. Partner of Dan Mombourquette. Best friend of Sandy Cunningham and Wayne Amos of New Hamburg. Dear cousin to many. A special bond between Bob (Val) Jorden will not be forgotten. A special friend and neighbour to Doris Witter. Shari "Smurf" was an avid equestrian, spending many years with horses Bobbie and Belle by her side. Shari will be remembered for her overwhelming love of cats, her love of travel and the amount of time it took her to make a decision. "Stretch" was a strong, stubborn, wonderful woman who will be missed. A private family service will take place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Innisfree House or the Canadian Cancer Society will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 4, 2020.