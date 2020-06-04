Sharon Lynne "Shari" KLEIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 74 years of age on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Innisfree House. Partner of Dan Mombourquette. Best friend of Sandy Cunningham and Wayne Amos of New Hamburg. Dear cousin to many. A special bond between Bob (Val) Jorden will not be forgotten. A special friend and neighbour to Doris Witter. Shari "Smurf" was an avid equestrian, spending many years with horses Bobbie and Belle by her side. Shari will be remembered for her overwhelming love of cats, her love of travel and the amount of time it took her to make a decision. "Stretch" was a strong, stubborn, wonderful woman who will be missed. A private family service will take place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Innisfree House or the Canadian Cancer Society will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved