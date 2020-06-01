Smith, Sharon Sharon passed away on May 27, 2020 after a stoic journey with Glioblasnoma brain cancer (longest known survivor of this disease, for 7 years). She will be forever missed by her beloved husband Doug, her cherished daughter Karen/Murray Stebbings and cherished son Scott Smith. She is also missed by her beloved grandchildren: Brett, Madelyn and (Stella). And the many friends and people she touched. Sharon was a very talented woman; teacher, real estate agent, antique business owner, painter, quilter, with a green thumb. She was determined to live a positive life, her smile and love lite up our world. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Should you wish to make a donation in Sharon's memory please donate to the Sunnybrook Hospital (Odette Cancer Center). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sharon's memorial. In lieu of personal condolences please celebrate her life with us by sharing your condolences, memories and or pictures on the henrywalser.com memory wall. No mask required!!!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.