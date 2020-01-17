|
Many hearts are deeply saddened as we announce the passing of Sheena Reid, surrounded by family at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved and cherished daughter of Dorinda Reid and the late Ron Reid (Lynda). Forever lovingly remembered by her brother Shayne and sister Shelly, as well as nephew Calvin and niece Mackenzie. Sheena will also be sadly missed by her many friends, neigbours and other family members, as well as Para-Med and Extend-A-Family employees. You have touched so many hearts with joys big and small. A heart of gold overflowing with love for all. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Forward Church, 55 Franklin Blvd., on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Mount View Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, charitable donations may be made to Lisaard House or McMaster Children's Hospital and would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020