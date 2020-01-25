Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheena Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheena Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheena Reid Obituary
Words can't express the thanks that our family feels to our many friends, relatives, Pastors, neighbours, Para-Med and Extend-A-Family workers who came to reflect and celebrate the life of precious Sheena. Especially those who sent flowers, cards, phone calls, food offerings of help, visits, texts and e-mails (We'll be forever grateful). Your sympathy and thoughtfulness will always be warmly remembered and deeply appreciated. A special note of gratitude goes out to Corbett Funeral Home for their support and compassion at a very difficult and sad time. Sheena has brought many cherished memories into the lives of all who knew and loved her. Her desire to live life to its fullest is an inspiration to us all. Sheena will be dearly missed and loved forever! Warmest thoughts, Dorinda, Shayne, Shelly, Calvin and Mackenzie.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -