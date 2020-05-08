Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at Strathmere Lodge, Strathroy, Ontario at the age of 79. Loving mother of Ruth (Ron) Perriam and Charlene (David) Templeton. Proud grand-mother of Ricky, Randy, Brigitta (Keaton), Cassie (Dean), Joshua and great-grandmother of Canyon and River Rae. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Charles (Charlie) Brown (1988) and her parents Fred & Ethne Redman. She was retired from a supply teacher position with the WCDSB. She was originally from Hamilton but lived most of her life in Preston. She was very active with the Allen Reuter Centre, her local community and many charitable organizations. She loved to travel, especially cruising. She enjoyed Zumba, Line Dancing, walking and gardening. As per Sheila's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Allen Reuter Centre, ALS Society or Strathmere Lodge would be appreciated by the family.