July 22, 1969 - November 4, 2020. We are heartbroken - ...missing your "Hi, Dad!" ...missing your many visits ...missing your kindness and sweet smiles May you find peace and joy - again - together with Steve (1970 - 2014), your beloved husband and soulmate, loving and protective father of daughters Jayden and Kennedy. With our love, Dad/Bruce and Tui Torrie Visit henrywalser.com for Sheila's memorial.