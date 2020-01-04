Home

Sheila Mae LAKEMAN

Sheila passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of her family at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on Thursday, January 2, 2020, she was 81 years of age. Sheila will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years Alan, her children Cindy Kerwin (Bill), Brian Lakeman, David Lakeman (Eileen), her grandchildren Sarah (Jake), Matthew (James), great-granddaughter Quinn Mae and her sister Sally Comfort (Paul). Family and friends will gather at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. on Sunday from 11:00 a.m .to 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Sheila's life will be in the Westmount Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Avondale Cemetery, Stratford. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Forest Hill United Church or St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
