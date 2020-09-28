Passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener at the age of 91. Loving mother to Andrew (Terry) and Julie D'Angelo (Frank). Cherished Nan to Jonathan, Adam (Amber), and Cassandra (Justin) and Great-Nan to Blake, Aubrey, Austin and Asher. Predeceased by husband, Frederick William "Bill" (2003), parents and sister. A private memorial service for Sheila will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The War Amps - Champ Program or Muscular Distrophy would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Sheila's memorial.