It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shelley Lynn Albrecht (Newbigging) at Mindemoya Hospital on Manitoulin Island on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Shelley is survived by her husband Bryan of 32 years and her mother Carolyn (Doug) Adams. Also survived by her brotherrs Todd and Marty (Elaine) Newbigging along with two nephews Cody (Katherine) and Carter and a niece Claire Newbigging, two great-nieces Hayden and Charlotte Newbigging. Also remembered by her special aunt and uncle Gord and Diane Hymers and their family. Dear step sister of Shelley (Len) Wagner, Julie Adams, Terry Adams, step nieces and nephews. Also remembered by in-laws Ron and Marge Albrecht, brother-in-law Rick Albrecht, his son Adam and two nieces. Predeceased by her father Paul Newbigging (1983 and special Grandma Gladys Hymers (2019). Also left to mourn are may friends and relatives in Milverton and Listowel areas. Bryan and Shelley had a furniture refinishing business in Milverton until they retired to Manitoulin Island last year. Cremation was entrusted to Simpson Funeral Home - Gore Bay. Donations can be made to Mindemoya Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.