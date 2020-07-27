1958 - 2020 Surrounded by her loving family, Sherree passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 62. Cherished mother of Shaun and Adam Hirdes (Kristina). Loving Nana to Ashton, Aiden, Keenan, and Adrian Hirdes. Beloved Daughter of Patricia (nee Lauer) and the late Larry Tallman (2015). Dear Sister of Scott Tallman (Gloria) and dear Aunt of Troy Tallman. Remembered with love by the many Tallman and Lauer families. Predeceased by her Grandparents John and Vera Lauer and Clarence and Floy Tallman, Uncles Dave Eckert and Don Tallman. Sherree was a dedicated registered nurse specializing in psychiatry. She worked in Raleigh, N. Carolina, North York Hospital in Toronto, and the Vancouver Psychiatric Hospital. After her career in nursing, she worked for the Waterloo Separate School Board. She loved encouraging and helping the challenged students. Sherree drew people to her with her warm loving and caring personality. The family wishes to thank all healthcare workers and a very special friend, Marilyn Barton. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha RC Church, 1839 Notre Dame Dr., St. Agatha on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. George Nowak, CR as celebrant. Interment to immediately follow the mass at St. Agatha RC Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial mass, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Donations in memory of Sherree may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Carmel of St. Joseph and may be arranged through the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.