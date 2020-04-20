|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Nora Sherine Gutscher on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of David for 52 years. Sadly missed by children Kelly (Vic) and Chris (Becky). Grandma to Amanda, Jordan and Kaitlyn. Great-grandma to Tatyanna. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Berta Piper and brother Reginald of Owen Sound. Survived by Charles Piper (Yvonne) of Mississauga, Joan and Stafford (Don) of New Hamburg, Debbie (Murray) Osbourne of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Gord (Teresa) Piper of Oshawa. A private visitation will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, N2B 2A5, 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends are invited to view Sherry's Liturgy service via livestream on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sherry's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020