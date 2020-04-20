Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry GUTSCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry GUTSCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry GUTSCHER Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Nora Sherine Gutscher on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of David for 52 years. Sadly missed by children Kelly (Vic) and Chris (Becky). Grandma to Amanda, Jordan and Kaitlyn. Great-grandma to Tatyanna. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Berta Piper and brother Reginald of Owen Sound. Survived by Charles Piper (Yvonne) of Mississauga, Joan and Stafford (Don) of New Hamburg, Debbie (Murray) Osbourne of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Gord (Teresa) Piper of Oshawa. A private visitation will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, N2B 2A5, 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends are invited to view Sherry's Liturgy service via livestream on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sherry's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -