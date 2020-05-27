Shirley Adella Freeborn
Freeborn, Shirley Adella Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving mother of Geoffrey (Kathryn) and Sean (Tina). Proud Grandma of David, Eric (Joanne), Bryan (Brandy), Bianca, Ronan and great-grandson Ryan. Dear sister of Donna Langdon (Ken), John Hayes (Susan), Elaine Coutts (Gary) and the late Bob Hayes, Sara "Sadie" Oesch and Betty Ann Hellyer (Abner). Survived by brother-in-law Morris Oesch. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Shirley's family will receive relatives and friends from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Please note only 10 people will be permitted in the building at a time. A private family service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Shirley's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.
