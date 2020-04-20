|
|
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital (Freeport) at age 78. Survived by beloved husband James. Brother John Doerr (Marg). Sisters Betty Watson, Marjorie Miller (Joe). Brothers-in-law Wayne Law (Liz), Brian Law and sister-in-law Joan Law. And many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Margaret Doerr, sister Isabelle Wuergler (Herman). Brothers-in-law Ronald Law and Doug Watson. Sister-in-law Diane Law. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for the immediate family. Donations to Grand River Hospital-Freeport, St. Mary's Hospital, or a , can be made through Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020