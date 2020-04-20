Home

Shirley Alma (Doerr) Law

Shirley Alma (Doerr) Law Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital (Freeport) at age 78. Survived by beloved husband James. Brother John Doerr (Marg). Sisters Betty Watson, Marjorie Miller (Joe). Brothers-in-law Wayne Law (Liz), Brian Law and sister-in-law Joan Law. And many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Margaret Doerr, sister Isabelle Wuergler (Herman). Brothers-in-law Ronald Law and Doug Watson. Sister-in-law Diane Law. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for the immediate family. Donations to Grand River Hospital-Freeport, St. Mary's Hospital, or a , can be made through Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020
