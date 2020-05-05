Shirley Ann WEY
Passed away on May 3, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her husband Dennis Wey (1991). She will be dearly missed by her children: Laurie (Dave) and Heather (Rick), and her grandchildren: Lindsay (Blair), Kathleen (Tim), Ashley, Hollie (Andy), and Mark. She will also be missed by her great grand children: Gibson, Maja, Wesley, and Brenna. Shirley is predeceased by her five siblings. A private graveside service has taken place at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
