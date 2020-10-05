Passed away peacefully at Clinton Hospital on Saturday, October 3, 2020, just 13 days shy of her 86th birthday. Shirley was born in North Easthope Township, a daughter of the late John Lantz and former Florence Wahl. Beloved wife of the late Lavern Keller (1962) and the late Russel Bigam (2002). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brenda and Brad Ackersviller, Pauline (2019) and Grant Schwartzentruber, Jeff and Vennetta Keller, Kathy and Tim Scheerer, Karen and Doug Egerdee, Ellen and Trevor Jutzi. She was the cherished Grandma and GG to 15 grandchildren and 17.5 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by her brother Elmer Lantz (Dorothy), and sisters Violet Luckhardt, Doreen Rose, Marion Luckhardt (Bob), Marjorie Coulthard (Bruce) as well as by brothers-in-law Ronald Bigam (RuthAnn), Ben Keller, Henry Keller and sister-in-law Elaine Bigam. She was predeceased by brothers Floyd and Ruth Lantz, Harold and Mildred Lantz, sister Loretta and Johnny Horst, brothers-in-law Mervin Luckhardt, Bill Rose, Jim Bigam, Gordon Bigam, Oscar and Betty Keller, Carl and Wilma Keller, Noah Heintz, Art Dunn, and sisters-in-law Magdalene and Cecil Herman, Lucille Keller, Gloria Keller, Elsie & Oscar Koebel. Shirley resided at Milverton Place for the past six years and loved her condo and her neighbours. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Milverton and the Circle of Friends. She enjoyed volunteering for many years at Knollcrest Lodge with the Auxiliary. Shirley enjoyed activities with her Red Hat ladies. She was an avid card player enjoying games of 66, Euchre, and Solo and many games of Rummikub. She was the best chocolate chip cookie baker around and she especially loved sneaking them to the grandkids and great-grandkids who were her pride and joy. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Milverton on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Pastor Bonnie Schelter-Brown officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Milverton and St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Gadshill. Special thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at Stratford General Hospital and Clinton Hospital that looked after mom with genuine care and compassion. We will be forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Milverton, Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
"Death Takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again."