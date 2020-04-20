|
|
Surrounded by the love and strength of her family, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, Mrs. Shirley Isobel (Haddow) Binning passed away at her home in Listowel, in her 87th year. Wife and soulmate of the late Jack Binning (2007). Proud and loving mother of Brad and Cathy Binning of Listowel, JoAnne and Brad Hutchison of Gorrie, and Al and Elaine Binning of Stratford. Grandmother of Laura and Kurt Mayberry, Ben Binning (predeceased 2010), Mike and Melanie Binning, Julie and John Roppel, Jennie and Kurt Jacobson, Tom and Katie Hutchison, and Kelly and Jason Stone, and great-grandmother of Addy, Jack, Tate, Riley, Brynlee, Easton, Maddy, Owen, Avery, Erik, Axel, Conner, Bradon, Jeffery, Sophie, and Blake. Predeceased by her parents William and Hazel (Duncan) Haddow, and brother Nelson Haddow. A private family funeral service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Monday, April 20th. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Legion, or Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020