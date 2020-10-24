Peacefully at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener early Thursday morning October 22, 2020. Shirley Bricker (nee Fowler) longtime resident of Miller Lake and formerly of Waterloo in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bricker (2000). Cherished mother of Gail Larocque and her husband Jim of Napean, James and his wife Helen of Red Deer, Alberta, David and his wife Cindy of Miller Lake, Janice Eckmier and her husband Paul of Waterloo and Jacqueline Bricker of Kitchener. Loved grandmother of Joel, Nicole, Terry, Katelyn, Krista, Melissa and Kyle and great grandmother of Everly and Jameson. Dear sister of Doug Fowler of Waterloo. Predeceased by her mother Ida (Fowler) Bricker, step-father Cliff Bricker, grandsons Jerry and Victor, brother-in-law Bob Bricker, sisters-in-law Jean Scott and Glory Fowler and mother-in-law Evelyn and her husband George Dow. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, LION'S HEAD CHAPEL, Lion's Head. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family ceremony will take place. Expressions of remembrance to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.