1/1
Shirley BRICKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener early Thursday morning October 22, 2020. Shirley Bricker (nee Fowler) longtime resident of Miller Lake and formerly of Waterloo in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bricker (2000). Cherished mother of Gail Larocque and her husband Jim of Napean, James and his wife Helen of Red Deer, Alberta, David and his wife Cindy of Miller Lake, Janice Eckmier and her husband Paul of Waterloo and Jacqueline Bricker of Kitchener. Loved grandmother of Joel, Nicole, Terry, Katelyn, Krista, Melissa and Kyle and great grandmother of Everly and Jameson. Dear sister of Doug Fowler of Waterloo. Predeceased by her mother Ida (Fowler) Bricker, step-father Cliff Bricker, grandsons Jerry and Victor, brother-in-law Bob Bricker, sisters-in-law Jean Scott and Glory Fowler and mother-in-law Evelyn and her husband George Dow. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, LION'S HEAD CHAPEL, Lion's Head. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family ceremony will take place. Expressions of remembrance to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved