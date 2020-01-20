|
Went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 80 years. Shirley lived out her teenage years with the Buczynski family where she attended the Bethel Tabernacle Church of Preston. Shirley met her late husband Mervin Broughton while attending the church who predeceased her on June 2, 2017. Loving mother of Benjamin and wife Cathy Broughton and Leanne and husband Cory Brooker. Cherished grandmother of Sara, Ethan, Madison and Averie. Shirley was a faithful and life time member of the Bethel Tabernacle Church of Preston and had a genuine love for music, She loved singing with her husband Mervin and enjoyed listening to southern gospel. Shirley lived for her grandchildren and would spend all the time she could with them, Shirley in her younger years worked as a health care aid and cared for her clients all through life, even while she wasn't well. Perseverance and courage was her strength. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. the funeral service will take place at the Bethel Tabernacle Church of Preston, 1655 Queenston Road, Cambridge on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. where Pastor John Buczynski will officiate. Interment to follow in Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge. The family would like to thank the Dr's, Nurses and staff at the Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs, for the kind compassionate care shown to Shirley and her family in her time there. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to the trust fund to help cover unexpected funeral expenses. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020