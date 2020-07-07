Died peacefully Saturday July 4, 2020, with her devoted sons by her side. Known to many as "Shirl" she was the eldest child of Marshal and Mary Cochrane (Stewart), formerly of Ayr. Predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Ray Diefenbaker. Shirley was a loving mother to Scott (Jola), Neal (Sue) and a doting grandmother to Mark (Shayna), Erica (Ben), Trevor (Christine) and Shelby. She is also predeceased by sister Goldie Mellor (George) and brother Cal Cochrane (Jean). Mom will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Mom made many dear friends along her 92 year journey, whether it be people from her previous neighbourhood, co-workers at Sears, the "skating gang", friends made at Pine Lake, congregants at Trinity United Church in Kitchener, or in her later years, friends she made at Heritage Meadows Retirement Community. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Heritage Meadows and the compassionate nurses and doctors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Mom's wishes were that there be no memorial service or reception due to the current COVID-19 situation. Instead, immediate family will gather for a private interment. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or Trinity United Church - Kitchener (cards available at the funeral home 519-749-8476). Visit www.henrywalser.com
