Passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Wife of the late Earl Craig. Mother of Brian (Darlene) Smythe. Survived also by her grandchildren and their families. Dear sister of Leonard (Mildred) Smythe, Bruce (Esther) Smythe, Marianne Moore, Edward (Betty) Smythe and her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents William and Laura Smythe, her brothers Russell, Fred, Donald, Ken, Doug and sisters Gertrude and Caroline. She was a dedicated employee for 29 years at Central Park Lodge (Forest Heights LTC), Kitchener. A committal service for Shirley will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser funeral home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.