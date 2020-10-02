Shirley Dennis

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Shirley Eileen (Rabb) Dennis on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in her 92nd year. Shirley was the wife of the late Harold Shannon (1982), and Ernest Dennis (2007). She lived her entire life in the Town of Minto. She will be dearly missed by her children Wanda White, Brock (Tammy) Shannon, Mark Shannon, Greg (Brenda) Shannon, and Jeff (Kim) Shannon, Teri-Lin (Kevin Parson) Mulholland, as well as stepson Terry (Fran) Dennis. Shirley was the loving grandmother of Jared (Aarika), Joshua (Amanda), Samantha (Jeremy), Hugh (Sasha), Faith, Emily, Beth, Katherine, Drew, Lindsay (Alex Popescu), Kara, Greg (Jen), Chris, Tom, Michael, Katrina, Sonja, and Sydney. 'GG' to Aiden and Abigail, Sophia and Amelia, Karynna, Alixander, and Adley, Shirley was also eagerly anticipating the birth of two new great-grandbabies. Many nieces and nephews morn the loss of their Aunt Shirley. She was the last surviving member of her large family. She was only 4 years of age when her father died and her mother was left to raise nine children through the depression and WWII. Shirley was predeceased by her parents William and Nellie (MacLean) Rabb as well as her siblings Bill (Phyllis) Rabb, Mac (Jean) Rabb, Gordon (Corry) Rabb, Allan (Doris) Rabb, Abbie (Charlie) McCallister, Helen (Chuck) Daniel, Phyllis (Al Arnett), (Jack) Blacker, Joan (Lloyd) Greenwood. She was also predeceased by Harold's siblings Ralph (Janet) and Chester (Marjory) Shannon, Blanche (Ray) Ash, Isobel (Scotty) MacLean, and Verna (John) Kane. Also predeceased in death by Ernie's siblings Goldora (Bob) Simmons, Della McGee, Myrtle Harper, Ruby Morgan, Ramona Dick, Bernice (Herman) Casemore, Beulah, Stanley, Clayton, Russell, Earl, Raymond, Kenneth, and Dunnevan Dennis. Her son-in-law Gary White and several nieces and nephews also predeceased her. Mom was a lady of great faith, was very giving and a lifelong volunteer. She came from a long line of community minded souls and always had a ready smile and a cheerful word despite her own tribulations. Visitation will be held at the Hardy Lee funeral home, Harriston on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors my schedule a time by selecting RSVP under the service details on Shirley's page, or by calling the funeral home at 519-338-2441. Everyone attending must wear a mask. The funeral service will be held at Harriston United Church on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. The service will be recorded and the link available on the funeral home website. Masks and social distancing are required. Rev. Jessica Cottrell officiating. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. The family would like to thank Drs. Cressey, Wielgosz, and Schwartz for their excellent care. Thanks also to the staff at Royal Terrace Retirement Home in Palmerston, Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, as well CCAC for their support and expertise. Memorial donations, in Shirley's name, to Palmerston Hospital, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com