Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener on November 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Shirley was born in Brussels, Ontario, daughter of the late Wilfred Karl and Ethel Jane (Ward) Fischer. She lived in a number of locations over the years, including - Kitchener, Point Clark, Cambridge and Waterloo and attended Listowel District Secondary School and Conestoga College. Shirley had many hobbies and interests: Basketball, Baseball, Dancing, Gardening, Baking, 10 Pin Bowling, Euchre and was a member of the Brunswick Fredrick Lanes 10 Pin Bowling Leagues and the K-W Seniors Day Program. Shirley cared deeply and always had an open door to friends and family in need. She spent her adult life caring for others as a childcare provider out of her home and then as a homecare worker for the Canadian Red Cross until she was unable to work due to a Stroke. She was full of life, laughter and Sass. She enriched all lives she touched and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Loving mother of Micheal Lyon, Debbie Baer (Dennis Baer), Dennis Lyon (Diane Lyon), Kelly-Ann Chettle (Christopher Chettle), Kathy-Lynn Brutzki (Jonathan Brutzki). Cherished grandmother of Micheal Lyon Jr., Danielle Marshall, Jacob and Zachary Lyon, Brock Martz, Brian Martz, Brent Martz, Nicole Lyon, Natalie Lyon, Ethan Brutzki, Ella Brutzki, and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Roy (2012), Goldie, Maxine, Ivan, Betty, Gerald, Sharon. Predeceased by her former husbands: James "Jim" David Lyon, Kenneth "Ken" Andrew Kraehn. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Shirley's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca 519-571-9600. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
