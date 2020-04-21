Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Shirley DOBNEY

Shirley DOBNEY Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Village at University Gates at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late George Henry "Harry" Dobney for 67 years. Loving Mom to Jane (Don) Haffner and James (Tracey) Dobney. Cherished Nana to Lauren (Henry) Khuu, Todd Dobney, Ryan Haffner (Jenn Silva), Thomas (Robin) Haffner and Joy Haffner and 9 great-grandchildren Samantha, Joey, Lydia, Jimmy, Charlie, Drew, William, George, and Isla. Dear sister of Alva (the late Ken). Predeceased by siblings, Jean Sutherland (Ross), Doug Dunnington (Helen), Ken Dunnington (Ruth), Marion Stumpf (Ron), Muriel, Jack Dunnington (Greta), Audrey Paquette (Ed). Private cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place on her birthday, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the family plot at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Nutrition for Learning - Waterloo Region District School Board would be appreciated by the family (cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020
