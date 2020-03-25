|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Shirley passed away at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Double. Loving mother of Debbie Griffin (Peter), Jim, Susan Wilson and Rick (Marjan). Cherished grandmother of Carolyn (Wendy), Devon (Mike), Erin (Jamie), Darcy (Kevin), Lane (Katie), Alexander and Claire and cherished great-grandmother of Benjamin, Lucas and Ayla. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Harry Smith, sisters, Doris Tough and Marjorie Tough. Shirley was born in Mitchell, Ontario and grew up in Stratford, Ontario, where she married the love of her life, Gordon in 1950 at St. John's United Church, Stratford. Shirley and Gord enjoyed square dancing with the Beaux and Belles Square Dance Club for over 40 years. They also enjoyed attending concerts and theatre productions. Gord and Shirley were Charter Members of St. James'-Rosemount United Church, Kitchener where Shirley also was a member of the UCW for many years. Shirley also volunteered in the gift shop at the Freeport Hospital, Kitchener. Many thanks to family and friends for your love and support over the past few years especially her nieces Nancy (Randy) Chapman and Sherri and her son Jamie Beer and her dear friend Margaret Shoesmith. No funeral service will take place at this time. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020