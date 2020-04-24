|
We heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley Egerdeen on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 74. With her feisty personality and her fight she was reunited with her mom. She will be missed by many family and friends. Shirley leaves behind a special friend she called her adopted daughter Tracy Rowley, sister Nancy DeCaen and brother Robert Egerdeen. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Gertrude and Charles Egerdeen as well as her brother-in-law John DeCaen. Shirley leaves behind nephews, cousins, aunts and extended family. Shirley had a special place in her heart for Erick DeCaen (Al) and Deborah Herzog. Special thanks to our frontline workers at Forest Heights LTC. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, KW Humane Society or a (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020