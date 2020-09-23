Shirley Elaine Giilck (Wildfang) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 92. Lovingly remembered by her children Gary (Betty) Giilck, Bob (Pat) Giilck, Murray (O'Deine) Giilck, Jim (Sandy) Giilck, Karen (Kevin) Meaney, Greg (Terri) Giilck, and Connie (Rick) Spehar. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Rick (Sheri), Darren (Jacki), Carrie (Scott), Stephen (Shawna), Sarah (Shawn), Amanda (Kyle), Matthew, Krista, Cole, Ben and great-grandchildren Jami (Gary), Kendall, Kellen, Kasadie, Evan, Ethan, Lucas, Carter, Olivia, and great-great-grandchildren Xander and Rosalie, as well as step-grandchildren Chris (Katie), Carolyn (Jeff), and step-great-grandchildren Veronica, Aiden, Jackson, Max, and Cecelia. Survived by sister Ruby Holdenmeyer, sisters-in-law Winnie Ackersviller and Barb Giilck, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Harold Giilck, granddaughter Terry-Lee Giilck, brother Ross Wildfang (Inge), sister Marion Becker (Harold), brother-in-law Henry Holdenmeyer, parents Clarence Wildfang and Florence Wildfang (Heimrich). Also predeceased by 17 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on the Giilck side of the family. Shirley raised seven children and lived her life surrounded by her loving family. She loved spending time at a cottage with campfires, picnics in Waterloo Park, breakfast with family every weekend, and every visit with her many grandchildren. A private family service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. A special thank you to the 5th and 6th floor nurses and doctors at GRH for their exceptional care. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The family is extremely grateful to the nurses, staff and management at Chartwell Terrace On The Square for their excellent care of our mother and grandmother for the past 12 years. "To the world you are a Mother, but to your family you are the world!"