Shirley passed away at Freeport Hospital on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the of 75 years and after a six year battle with Cancer. Beloved wife of Donald Marr for 56 years. Dear sister of Jean Lee and Brother Howard Schafer. Predeceased by her parents, Howard and Alma Schafer. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity . Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.