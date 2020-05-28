Shirley Helen Marr
Shirley passed away at Freeport Hospital on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the of 75 years and after a six year battle with Cancer. Beloved wife of Donald Marr for 56 years. Dear sister of Jean Lee and Brother Howard Schafer. Predeceased by her parents, Howard and Alma Schafer. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 28, 2020.
