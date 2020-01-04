|
|
Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Trinity Village Long Term Care Centre in Kitchener in her 91st year. Loving and devoted wife of Siegfried for 60 wonderful years who predeceased her 9 months ago. Cherished father of Paul (Colleen), Susan (Eric) Magditsch, Peter (Carol) and Bruce (Anne McGilligan). Adored opi to Elise, Daniele, Nathan, Wesley (Mercedes), Christopher, Alexander, Iain and Madeline. Predeceased by her parents Saville and Lorice Safford. Survived by her loving sister-in-law Eva (Max Muller) in Munich and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Her family was everything to her. She was regularly in touch with all her children and grandchildren and maintained an acute memory of all their activities, adventures and achievements. Family and friends will be received at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519-904-0400) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for memorial service at 11 a.m. and a celebration of life lunch reception at 12 noon. Donations to the Working Centre in Kitchener or Trinity Village Care Centre would be greatly appreciated. She is now reunited with the love of her life, whom she has missed so much over the last nine months. A special thank you to all the caregivers and staff at Luther Village Retirement Home and most recently at Trinity Village Care Centre. A book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca