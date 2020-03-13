|
|
of Bright's Grove, ON, formerly of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Lisaard House in Cambridge at the age of 77. Gratitude to the Lisaard staff for their loving care of Shirley. Predeceased by her beloved partner Jay Thomson (2018) and her sister Susan (1950); proud mother of John Thomson and his wife Rebecca Winterer of San Francisco, CA; and Dave Thomson and his wife Jodi Spall of Kitchener, ON. Proud grandma of Jack and Dylan. Grateful sister to Heather Wakeling. Shirley was a retired former senior administrator in the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Waterloo. After moving to the Thomson ancestral home on Lake Huron in 2016, she became a valued volunteer docent at the Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery in Sarnia, where she especially enjoyed leading discussions with visitors experiencing memory loss. Respecting Shirley's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a private family memorial at a later date, and a celebration of Shirley's life for family and friends in the coming months. Details will be shared privately. Donations to Lisaard Hospice (lisaardandinnisfree.com/ways-to-give/donate/), or to the Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery (jnaag.ca/join-give/donate) would be appreciated by the family as expressions of sympathy.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020