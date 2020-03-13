Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Joan THOMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Joan THOMSON Obituary
of Bright's Grove, ON, formerly of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Lisaard House in Cambridge at the age of 77. Gratitude to the Lisaard staff for their loving care of Shirley. Predeceased by her beloved partner Jay Thomson (2018) and her sister Susan (1950); proud mother of John Thomson and his wife Rebecca Winterer of San Francisco, CA; and Dave Thomson and his wife Jodi Spall of Kitchener, ON. Proud grandma of Jack and Dylan. Grateful sister to Heather Wakeling. Shirley was a retired former senior administrator in the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Waterloo. After moving to the Thomson ancestral home on Lake Huron in 2016, she became a valued volunteer docent at the Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery in Sarnia, where she especially enjoyed leading discussions with visitors experiencing memory loss. Respecting Shirley's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a private family memorial at a later date, and a celebration of Shirley's life for family and friends in the coming months. Details will be shared privately. Donations to Lisaard Hospice (lisaardandinnisfree.com/ways-to-give/donate/), or to the Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery (jnaag.ca/join-give/donate) would be appreciated by the family as expressions of sympathy.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -