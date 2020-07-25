Born February 20, 1933 in Kitchener, Shirley passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on July 20, 2020, in her 88th year. She was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Clara (Killer) Critchison and her sister Helen Frances Critchison. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Church for many years where she enjoyed singing in the choir and sharing in the life of the Church. For several years Shirley resided at Eastwood Community condos across from Rockway Gardens where she enjoyed potting plants through their volunteer program. A special thanks to the staff at Sunnyside Home for their incredible care and compassion over the 10 years that Shirley lived there. A graveside committal service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 173 Moore Ave., Waterloo on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at10 a.m. In light of COVID-19, wearing a mask would be appreciated. Memorial donations to House of Friendship or Bethany Missionary Church can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
.