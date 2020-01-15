|
|
Passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Southampton Care Centre at the age of 72. Shirley was born in Kitchener, Ontario to Lloyd and Fay Stuebing on March 2, 1947. She married Winston Mandigo on September 5, 1970 in Kitchener, Ontario who passed away on August 4, 2018. Shirley was an active volunteer with many community organizations while living in Port Elgin, Ontario, was an avid lover of pets, and enjoyed sharing her craft skills with loved ones and friends. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Jill Mandigo, her son James Mandigo and his wife Karen Natho, her grandchildren Ben, Nathan and Lillian Mandigo, and her sisters Donna Cann (Brad) and Debbie Yost (the late Gerry). Shirley was preceded by her sister Carolyn Elsner (Samuel). . Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held following the visitation, at 4:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place with a private family interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nature Conservancy of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020