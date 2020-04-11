|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and support of her family on April 7, 2020 at Nithview Home in New Hamburg. Shirley was born in London, England on June 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Edward and Daisy Chapman. Beloved mother of Lorraine Laurette (Rob), John Wilkinson (pre deceased) and Kimberly Daniel. Proud Nanny of Nicholas, Joel, Aron, Shane, and Shawnie. Great Nan to Karisa and Jackson. Shirley is survived by her siblings Michael (Janet) Chapman and Roy (Sandy) Chapman both of England. She was a lady of iron will who had a quiet confidence. Raised in England during the second World War, Shirley learned early how to persevere and make the best of what life has to offer. She never strove for extravagance in life but was always happy to share a cuppa tea or a shandy, good conversation and her favourite music. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, but will live forever in our hearts. At Shirley's request, Cremation has taken place. We will honour her with a celebration of life at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Personal condolences information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020