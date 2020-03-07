|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her 86th year. Dearly loved by her partner Larry and children Linda, Wendy Czarny (Ted), Wayne (Marg), Kim MacNeil, Karen (Glenn) and Tammy Hay. Proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Norah and Alice and brother Paul (Kathy). Fondly remembered by Larry's family and her friend Kellie Stevenson. Shirley was known for her vibrant, welcoming personality and her love of cooking and sewing. Daily aquafit was a must in earlier years as well as attending her grandson Eric's hockey games where she became fondly known as "Grandma Knuckles". Many thanks to the amazing and compassionate care team at Innisfree House. A private family and friends gathering to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Private Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Innisfree Hospice House would be appreciated by the family and can be done by contacting Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467 or by visiting www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020