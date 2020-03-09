|
|
Peacefully passed away with family by her side at the Innisfree House Hospice in Kitchener on Friday March 6, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife to the Late Ronald Manske (2017). Loving Mother to Julie and her spouse Laura, Andrew and his spouse Lisa and Katherine and her spouse Rob. Loving and devoted "Grandma" to Jakob, Kaleb, Tyler, Koyote, Anais, and Heidi. Survived by her sister Rosie Voisin (Pete), and her brother Larry Trudell, and sister-in-law Pat (Harold) Kilimnik. Sadly missed by her nieces Nancy, Kim, and Lynn. Friends and family will be received at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519) 904-0400 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Innisfree House would be greatly appreciated. A book on online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020