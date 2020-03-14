|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Shirley Nelson, on March 12, 2020, 11 days shy of her 84th birthday. Mom has gone to heaven to have a reunion dance with the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Nelson, who passed in 1985. Mom loved her children, David (Heather), Paul (Angela), Gail (friend Bob) and Susan (Mark Healey). Mom kept close to her heart her 13 wonderful grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, Katie, Chad, Carrie, Tracy, Robert, Erik, Nicholas, Kortnie, Justin, Brian and Allison. She especially adored her 8 great grandchildren, Henry, Eve, Maclean, Jacob, Ayden, Tyla, Avery and Graeme, and she was anxiously awaiting the newest baby (#9) this summer. Family gatherings won't be the same without her, but we know she will be watching us from above. Survived by brother, Lorne. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Frieda Quanz, her brother Eldon, and a sister at birth. Shirley retired from Dominion Life and Manulife in 2001. She also volunteered with the Waterloo Siskins for over 36 years and was one of their biggest fans. A private family ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Waterloo. A Celebration of Mom's life will take place in the Spring, as well as her interment at the Palmerston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . We love you Mom/Grandma/GG and we will miss you dearly. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020