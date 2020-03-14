Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Nelson Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Shirley Nelson, on March 12, 2020, 11 days shy of her 84th birthday. Mom has gone to heaven to have a reunion dance with the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Nelson, who passed in 1985. Mom loved her children, David (Heather), Paul (Angela), Gail (friend Bob) and Susan (Mark Healey). Mom kept close to her heart her 13 wonderful grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, Katie, Chad, Carrie, Tracy, Robert, Erik, Nicholas, Kortnie, Justin, Brian and Allison. She especially adored her 8 great grandchildren, Henry, Eve, Maclean, Jacob, Ayden, Tyla, Avery and Graeme, and she was anxiously awaiting the newest baby (#9) this summer. Family gatherings won't be the same without her, but we know she will be watching us from above. Survived by brother, Lorne. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Frieda Quanz, her brother Eldon, and a sister at birth. Shirley retired from Dominion Life and Manulife in 2001. She also volunteered with the Waterloo Siskins for over 36 years and was one of their biggest fans. A private family ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Waterloo. A Celebration of Mom's life will take place in the Spring, as well as her interment at the Palmerston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . We love you Mom/Grandma/GG and we will miss you dearly. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -