Of St. Jacobs, Ontario - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces Shirley's peaceful passing on July 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Arthur E Mummery. Loving mother of David (Annette), Aileen (predeceased Jim), Tom (Tara) and Pat (John), and grandmother to Sean, Graeme, Melissa, Tristan, Aiden and Owen. She will be greatly missed. The family extends appreciation to the staff at GRH Freeport Palliative Care Unit and St. Jacob's Place for the care of Shirley. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com