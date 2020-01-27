Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rae

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Douglas (2007). Dear mother of Earle Rae (Ronda), Grahame Rae (Susan) and Heather Rae (Devin). Predeceased by one sister Marjie. Shirley's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery following cremation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -