Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Douglas (2007). Dear mother of Earle Rae (Ronda), Grahame Rae (Susan) and Heather Rae (Devin). Predeceased by one sister Marjie. Shirley's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery following cremation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020