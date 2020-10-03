Jensen, Shirley Rose (nee Baker) passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Jensen (2001). Loving mother of Scott (Lisa), Heather (Lloyd Johnson) and Dave (Kim). Proud Grandma of Aaron (Tiffany), Kyle (Kirstin), Kylah, Blake and Derek. Dear sister of Bryce (late Betty-Lou), George (Marilyn), Lorraine (Ray Dhaen), Wayne (Shirley), David (Susan) and the late Gordon (Donna) and Irvine. Sister-in-law of Helen (late George), Melvin (Doris), Henry (Lois), Patricia (late Eric) and the late Ove (Amy), John (Pauline) and Ernest. Special thanks to the staff at Parkwood Mennonite Home and the Emergency Department staff at Grand River Hospital for your compassionate care. Shirley's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Please note if you wish to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view the service through the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Shirley's memorial and to RSVP.